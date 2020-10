View this post on Instagram

I film pranks because I love being silly, making fun of myself and making people laugh. I take bikini photos because I am so proud of how far I have come to love the body I work so hard for in the gym I do stunts and adventures because I crave the sensation of feeling alive. I do not conform to societal norms. I do not care what people think of me. I am kind. I am loving. I am fearless and I live this one precious life to the fullest. Be a good person, contribute to society but do whatever makes you happy and stop carrying what people think! @passmorepics