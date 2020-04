PREOKRET NA PARKU PRINČEVA: PSG se ipak predomislio i kupuje jednog od najboljih napadača današnjice? Ovo se donedavno činilo nezamislivo

PSG will use their option to buy Mauro Icardi from Inter at the end of his loan spell, reports the Corriere dello Sport.

Icardi has scored 12 goals from 14 starts in Ligue 1 this season.

