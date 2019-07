PRANJIĆ U 38. GODINI PRONAŠAO NOVI KLUB I OSTAVIO BIVŠEG VATRENOG U NEVJERICI: ‘Dokle brate mili…’

View this post on Instagram

New chapter: Ayia Napa Fc I'm happy and proud to come in a club with a strong vision and management. When I saw the plans and felt the passion of the club board, I decided to accept the offer and enter the new career challenge, probably the last one as a player. I'm here to help the club securing the promotion and come back to the first division, to guide young and talented players and watch their back then they need it. Ayia Napa FC has great infrastructure, well organized academy and is placed in a beautiful place with great climate. I can see the bright future of the club where many players will want to play in the years to come. I'm also starting my coaching education in Hrvatski nogometni savez Football Academy, and I'm looking forward to deliver my experience to young players on their road to professional football. See you soon, Ayia Napa! 👊🏻⚽️ #Pranjic #DanijelPranjic #football #nogomet #AyiaNapaFC #AyiaNapa #Cyprus