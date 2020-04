POZNATO JE OD ČEGA JE UMRO LEGENDARNI TRENER RADOMIR ANTIĆ: ‘Istina je da je s tim od početka imao problema…’

Radomir Antic has passed away at the age of 71.

The Serb most notably played for Partizan in a 17-year playing career. After retirement, he coached Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Serbia, among others.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J0CoJ7kqOh

— Goal (@goal) April 6, 2020