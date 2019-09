PORTUGAL ZABIO SRBIJI ČETIRI KOMADA USRED BEOGRADA: Utakmicu svjetskih prvaka obilježio bizaran incident

Bizarre scenes in Paris.

Albania line-up for the national anthem.

The Andorra anthem is played in the Stade de France.

The French anthem is played after.

Albanian players refuse to play until their anthem is played.

Stadium announcer apologies, to Armenia.

🙈🙈🙈#VMSport pic.twitter.com/hRWRyIvTmK

— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 7, 2019