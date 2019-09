KAKO JE ORŠIĆ UŠAO U POVIJEST DINAMA I LIGE PRVAKA: Junak Modrih slomio Talijane i postao prvi strijelac LP-a

⚽⚽⚽ – Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic is the 2nd player this season to score a hat-trick on his CL debut, after Erling Braut Håland yesterday.

This is the first Champions League season in which 2 different players score a hat-trick on their debut. #UCL #dinamozagreb

— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 18, 2019