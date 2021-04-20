Freemail Prijavi se

Nogomet

POPUSTILI POD PRITISKOM

POTPUNI KRAH SUPERLIGE: Istupili svi engleski klubovi, zvijezda Barce ekspresno reagirala s porukom svima

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net tra 20, 2021
23:56

Klubovi su počeli popuštati pod pritiskom, Manchester City i Chelsea prvi su najavili da istupaju, a malo prije ponoći napravili su to i ostali engleski klubovi

Engleski nogometni velikani odustali su odustaju od Superlige. Samo dva dana nakon što je 12 europskih bogataša šokiralo svijet objavom o pokretanju Superlige predomislili su se zbog negativne reakcije javnosti.

Chelsea, City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United i Tottenham trebali su biti dio tog elitnog društva no na koncu su odustali.

 

UŽIVO

0:16 – I Milan odlazi.

23:59 – Nakon svega oglasio se Gerad Pique:

“Nogomet pripada navijačima. Danas više nego ikad prije.”

23:56 – Liverpool je potvrdio da istupa iz Superlige. Učinili su to potom i ostali engleski klubovi.

23:50 – BBC je objavio da će i preostala četiri engleska kluba istupiti iz Superlige.

22:51 – Osim što je City istupio, Cadena Cope javlja da navodno Barcelona i Atletico ostaju uz projekt, dok je Chelsea još neodlučan te su izrazili svoje dvojbe.

22:33 – Nakon Cityjeve objave oglasio se Uefin šef Aleksander Čeferin.

“Oduševljen sam što mogu izraziti novu dobrodošlicu Manchester Cityju u europsku nogometnu obitelj. Kao što sam rekao na Uefinom kongresu, treba imati hrabrosti priznati pogrešku, a ja nikad nisam sumnjao da je City to sposoban. Taj klub daje našem sportu veliku vrijednost i presretan sam što ćemo nastaviti suradnju”, poručio je Čeferin.

22:26 – Manchester United potvrdio je kako Ed Woodward krajem godina odlazi iz kluba.

22:25 – Manchester City službeno je objavio da je pokrenuo proceduru za povlačenje iz Superlige.

22:04 – Igrači Liverpoola predvođeni kapetanom Jordanom  Hendersonom objavili su na društvenim mrežama kako su protiv Superlige.

“Ne volimo to i ne želimo da se to dogodi. To je naše zajedničko stajalište. Naš angažman prema klubu i njegovim navijačima je apsolutan i bezuvjetan. You’ll Never Walk Alone”,  poručili su igrači vlasnicima i vodstvu kluba.

21:50 – Sudjelovanje Barcelone u novoj Superligi moglo bi biti uvjetovano odobrenjem njezinih članova, objavili su španjolski mediji. Katalonska televizijska postaja TV3 izvijestila je da ugovor koji je Barcin predsjednik Joan Laporta potpisao s ostalih 11 klubova članova osnivača sadržava klauzulu koja klubu dopušta odustajanje od sporazuma ukoliko se njegovi članovi ne slože.

Španjolci navode kako se Laporta u utorak sastao s menadžerom Barcelone Ronaldom Koemanom kako bi objasnio stajalište kluba o Superligi i dogovorio razgovor u srijedu s kapetanima Lionelom Mesijem, Gerardom Piqueom, Sergiom Busquetsom i Sergijem Robertom.

21:38 – Navodno će večeras biti održan hitan sastanak predstavnika 12 superligaških klubova, a glavna tema bit će upravo to – napuštanje Superlige.

21:34 – I madridski As piše o krahu projekta Superlige nakon najave povlačenja Chelseaja, Ciutyja, Atletica i Barcelone.

21.20 – Vijesti dolaze iz minute u minutu. Katalonski Sport javlja kako će i Barcelona okrenuti leđa projektu.

21:21 – Nakon Manchesterovog Eda Woodwarda pojavila se informacija da je pao i Juventusov predsjednik Andrea Agnelli, no The Athleticov novinar James Horncastle objavio je da je Juve to opovrgnuo.

21:05 – U međuvremenu, Trgovački sud u Madridu u utorak je zabranio Međunarodnoj nogometnoj federaciji (FIFA) i Europskoj nogometnoj federaciji (UEFA) poduzimanje bilo kakvih mjera protiv pokretanja Superlige. Odluka madridskog suda predstavlja prvu pravnu pobjedu “pobunjenika” koji su pokretanjem Superlige otvorili sukob u europskom nogometu.

U presudi stoji da FIFA, UEFA i svi pridruženi nogometni savezi ne smiju usvojiti “bilo kakvu mjeru koja zabranjuje, ograničava ili na bilo koji način uvjetuje” stvaranje Superlige.

Ode i Atletico?

21:00 – Pojavilo se  i puno vijesti o toe da istupa i Atletico Madrid. No, za sada ništa nije službeno. The Athleticov novinar Dermot Corrigan objavio je da je klub odbacio te priče. S druge strane Ben Jacobs javlja kako je od klupskih izvora doznao da će se povući.

20:56 – Zanimljiv post objavio je bivši predsjednik Real Marida Ramon Calderon:

Pala prva ostavka

20:55 – CEO Manchester Uniteda Ed Woodward podnio ostavku nakon ovakvog raspleta.

20:50 – Ovo bi mogao biti kraj Superlige. Barca i Atletico navodno isto odustaju, a United i arsenal na dobrom su putu da to isto naprave.

19:52 – Samo dan nakon što je potvrđeno osnivanje elitne nogometne Superlige, procurila je informacija kako dva od 12 klubova osnivača možda ipak ima namjeru odustati od sudjelovanja.

NAVIJAČI ENGLESKOG VELIKANA PROSVJEDUJU KOD STADIONA: Izašli na ulicu, blokirali promet i poslali poruku moćnom gazdi

“Dobro obaviješteni visoki dužnosnik engleskog kluba, kojem je ponuđeno da se pridruži Superligi, ali je to odbio, otkriva da dva od šest premierligaša koji su utemeljili Superligu ozbiljno razmatraju odustajanje od nje”, objavio je ugledni Guardian.

Otrkili su da je riječ o Manchester Cityju i Chelseaju, a isti izvor koji im je to rekao tvrdi da se ta vijest proširila i UEFA-inim kongresom u Montreuxu. UEFA se nada da će bogati engleski velikani zbog vrlo loše reakcije javnosti i pritiska i velikog pritiska britanske vlade možda odustati od pokretanja Superlige i vratiti se u Ligu prvaka i Europa ligu, a čini se kako bi im se želje mogle ostvariti. Naime, u utorak navečer stigla je vijest da je Chelsea donio odluku o povlačenju iz Superlige. Ona je stigla dok navijači još prosvjeduju kod njihovog stadiona Stamford Bridgea.

Kako se može vidjeti na snimci navijači su to dočekali kao da su osvojili Ligu prvaka.

Odlazi i City, Atletico i Barca isto

Malo potom stigla je i vijest da se Manchester City povlači iz Superlige.

Niti dva dana nakon što je osnovana, Superliga bi se mogla raspasti. Novinar Timesa Matt Lawton objavio je kako će se povući i Atletico te Barcelona.

Dvanaest bogatih europskih klubova postiglo je, inače, u nedjelju dogovor o osnivanju novog nogometnog natjecanja Superlige u kojoj bi sudjelovalo 20 klubova.

U tom novom natjecanju, najavljeno je, sudjelovali bi  Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid,  Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City i Manchester United, Juventus, Milan i Inter. Oni su pozvali još tri neimenovana kluba da im se priključe u projektu kojim bi zatim upravljalo tih 15 osnivača. Još pet klubova bi se kvalificiralo za tu ligu temeljem rezultata u nacionalnim prvenstvima uoči premijerne sezone, premda nije navedeno iz kojih bi država bili.

Ovaj potez bogatih klubova izazvao je brojne negativne reakcije, prije svega FIFA-e i UEFA-e, nacionalnih saveza, državnika, kao i brojnih nogometaša.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 23:56 20.04.2021

