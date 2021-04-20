Klubovi su počeli popuštati pod pritiskom, Manchester City i Chelsea prvi su najavili da istupaju, a malo prije ponoći napravili su to i ostali engleski klubovi

Engleski nogometni velikani odustali su odustaju od Superlige. Samo dva dana nakon što je 12 europskih bogataša šokiralo svijet objavom o pokretanju Superlige predomislili su se zbog negativne reakcije javnosti.

MANCHESTER CITY POTVRDIO DA NAPUŠTA SUPERLIGU: Predsjednik Uefe nije se mogao suzdržati; ‘Pokazali su veliku inteligenciju…’

PADAJU OSTAVKE ZBOG SUPERLIGE: Pao omraženi čelnik engleskog velikana, odlazi i čovjek koji je slomio srce Čeferinu?

Chelsea, City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United i Tottenham trebali su biti dio tog elitnog društva no na koncu su odustali.

0:16 – I Milan odlazi.

Milan have joined the English clubs in exiting the European Super League according to @footballitalia. https://t.co/4pbXpjHBwE — footballespana (@footballespana_) April 20, 2021

23:59 – Nakon svega oglasio se Gerad Pique:

“Nogomet pripada navijačima. Danas više nego ikad prije.”

Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

23:56 – Liverpool je potvrdio da istupa iz Superlige. Učinili su to potom i ostali engleski klubovi.

OFFICIAL: Manchester United have confirmed they are withdrawing from the European Super League. "We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders." — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 20, 2021

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

23:50 – BBC je objavio da će i preostala četiri engleska kluba istupiti iz Superlige.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 All four remaining Premier League clubs are set to withdraw from the 'European Super League' An official announcement is imminent ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Z4mdpJKLo6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: All English clubs have decided to pull out from #SuperLeague — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 20, 2021

The remaining four English teams have decided to pull out of the Super League.@BBCSport understands a formal announcement will be made this evening. More to follow ⤵#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 20, 2021

Also Manchester United could leave the #SuperLeague soon. Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were the spokesmen of the squad's dissatisfaction against the #SuperLeague. That’s how it started and that’s why Ed Woodward decided to resign [at the end of 2021]. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

22:51 – Osim što je City istupio, Cadena Cope javlja da navodno Barcelona i Atletico ostaju uz projekt, dok je Chelsea još neodlučan te su izrazili svoje dvojbe.

Being informed now by Cadena COPE in Spain: Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will stay with the Super League project. Manchester City have opted out. Chelsea have not decided if they are out, but have expressed their doubts. https://t.co/CGC8qYiaf3 — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) April 20, 2021

🚨 ATENCIÓN 🚨 🤝 Finaliza la reunión de los clubes fundadores 💥 Barça y Atlético siguen, de momento, en el proyecto según informa COPE https://t.co/Hpft50e1qf — Diario SPORT (@sport) April 20, 2021

22:33 – Nakon Cityjeve objave oglasio se Uefin šef Aleksander Čeferin.

“Oduševljen sam što mogu izraziti novu dobrodošlicu Manchester Cityju u europsku nogometnu obitelj. Kao što sam rekao na Uefinom kongresu, treba imati hrabrosti priznati pogrešku, a ja nikad nisam sumnjao da je City to sposoban. Taj klub daje našem sportu veliku vrijednost i presretan sam što ćemo nastaviti suradnju”, poručio je Čeferin.

UEFA president Ceferin: “I am delighted to welcome Manchester City back to the European football family. They have shown great intelligence. City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future”. 🔵🚨 #MCFC #SuperLeague — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin: “I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family. They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices – most notably their fans." — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 20, 2021

22:26 – Manchester United potvrdio je kako Ed Woodward krajem godina odlazi iz kluba.

OFFICIAL: Manchester United have announced that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will step down from his role at the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZaJwlcDzDK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 20, 2021

22:25 – Manchester City službeno je objavio da je pokrenuo proceduru za povlačenje iz Superlige.

22:04 – Igrači Liverpoola predvođeni kapetanom Jordanom Hendersonom objavili su na društvenim mrežama kako su protiv Superlige.

“Ne volimo to i ne želimo da se to dogodi. To je naše zajedničko stajalište. Naš angažman prema klubu i njegovim navijačima je apsolutan i bezuvjetan. You’ll Never Walk Alone”, poručili su igrači vlasnicima i vodstvu kluba.

Man City & Chelsea are to leave the European Super League. Ed Woodward is to resign as executive vice chairman at Man Utd. Jordan Henderson and other Liverpool players have shared a message saying they "don't want it to happen". Live updates as they happen ⤵#bbcfootball — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 20, 2021

21:50 – Sudjelovanje Barcelone u novoj Superligi moglo bi biti uvjetovano odobrenjem njezinih članova, objavili su španjolski mediji. Katalonska televizijska postaja TV3 izvijestila je da ugovor koji je Barcin predsjednik Joan Laporta potpisao s ostalih 11 klubova članova osnivača sadržava klauzulu koja klubu dopušta odustajanje od sporazuma ukoliko se njegovi članovi ne slože.

Španjolci navode kako se Laporta u utorak sastao s menadžerom Barcelone Ronaldom Koemanom kako bi objasnio stajalište kluba o Superligi i dogovorio razgovor u srijedu s kapetanima Lionelom Mesijem, Gerardom Piqueom, Sergiom Busquetsom i Sergijem Robertom.

21:38 – Navodno će večeras biti održan hitan sastanak predstavnika 12 superligaških klubova, a glavna tema bit će upravo to – napuštanje Superlige.

21:34 – I madridski As piše o krahu projekta Superlige nakon najave povlačenja Chelseaja, Ciutyja, Atletica i Barcelone.

Euro breakaway on the rocks as four clubs backtrack on European Super League participation – reports: https://t.co/Wt7C7TgTXL pic.twitter.com/ezYLGyJJ6J — AS English (@English_AS) April 20, 2021

21.20 – Vijesti dolaze iz minute u minutu. Katalonski Sport javlja kako će i Barcelona okrenuti leđa projektu.

#FCB 🔵🔴 #NoticiaSPORT 🚨 ❌ El Barça se plantea abandonar en breve la Superliga ⏰ El sentimiento de la masa social podrían hacer que abandone el barco próximamente https://t.co/TdpyqyPC41 — Diario SPORT (@sport) April 20, 2021

21:21 – Nakon Manchesterovog Eda Woodwarda pojavila se informacija da je pao i Juventusov predsjednik Andrea Agnelli, no The Athleticov novinar James Horncastle objavio je da je Juve to opovrgnuo.

Juventus denying Agnelli has resigned — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) April 20, 2021

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Andrea Agnelli has reportedly resigned from his role as President of Juventus pic.twitter.com/VEYILtGR3l — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021

21:05 – U međuvremenu, Trgovački sud u Madridu u utorak je zabranio Međunarodnoj nogometnoj federaciji (FIFA) i Europskoj nogometnoj federaciji (UEFA) poduzimanje bilo kakvih mjera protiv pokretanja Superlige. Odluka madridskog suda predstavlja prvu pravnu pobjedu “pobunjenika” koji su pokretanjem Superlige otvorili sukob u europskom nogometu.

U presudi stoji da FIFA, UEFA i svi pridruženi nogometni savezi ne smiju usvojiti “bilo kakvu mjeru koja zabranjuje, ograničava ili na bilo koji način uvjetuje” stvaranje Superlige.

Ode i Atletico?

21:00 – Pojavilo se i puno vijesti o toe da istupa i Atletico Madrid. No, za sada ništa nije službeno. The Athleticov novinar Dermot Corrigan objavio je da je klub odbacio te priče. S druge strane Ben Jacobs javlja kako je od klupskih izvora doznao da će se povući.

It's not just the English teams rapidly pulling out… senior sources at Atletico Madrid tell me they are OUT, too. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 20, 2021

Atletico are denying the stories that they have pulled out of Super League already. CEO Gil Marin and president Cerezo both met with players before this afternoon's training session to answer the players questions / doubts. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 20, 2021

According to Ben Jacobs, senior sources at Atletico Madrid are indicating that they're about to pull out of the proposed Super League. https://t.co/4kzIxrgXwt — footballespana (@footballespana_) April 20, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Atletico deciding to pull out from #SuperLeague ! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 20, 2021

20:56 – Zanimljiv post objavio je bivši predsjednik Real Marida Ramon Calderon:

Pala prva ostavka

20:55 – CEO Manchester Uniteda Ed Woodward podnio ostavku nakon ovakvog raspleta.

BREAKING: Ed Woodward has resigned as chairman of Manchester United. Woodward’s decision comes after the backlash over the European Super League. – talkSPORT sources understand 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/gNcRfW5xdp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 20, 2021

20:50 – Ovo bi mogao biti kraj Superlige. Barca i Atletico navodno isto odustaju, a United i arsenal na dobrom su putu da to isto naprave.

19:52 – Samo dan nakon što je potvrđeno osnivanje elitne nogometne Superlige, procurila je informacija kako dva od 12 klubova osnivača možda ipak ima namjeru odustati od sudjelovanja.

NAVIJAČI ENGLESKOG VELIKANA PROSVJEDUJU KOD STADIONA: Izašli na ulicu, blokirali promet i poslali poruku moćnom gazdi

“Dobro obaviješteni visoki dužnosnik engleskog kluba, kojem je ponuđeno da se pridruži Superligi, ali je to odbio, otkriva da dva od šest premierligaša koji su utemeljili Superligu ozbiljno razmatraju odustajanje od nje”, objavio je ugledni Guardian.

BBC Sport understands that Chelsea are preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the European Super League. Full story to follow ⤵#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 20, 2021

Otrkili su da je riječ o Manchester Cityju i Chelseaju, a isti izvor koji im je to rekao tvrdi da se ta vijest proširila i UEFA-inim kongresom u Montreuxu. UEFA se nada da će bogati engleski velikani zbog vrlo loše reakcije javnosti i pritiska i velikog pritiska britanske vlade možda odustati od pokretanja Superlige i vratiti se u Ligu prvaka i Europa ligu, a čini se kako bi im se želje mogle ostvariti. Naime, u utorak navečer stigla je vijest da je Chelsea donio odluku o povlačenju iz Superlige. Ona je stigla dok navijači još prosvjeduju kod njihovog stadiona Stamford Bridgea.

Kako se može vidjeti na snimci navijači su to dočekali kao da su osvojili Ligu prvaka.

Odlazi i City, Atletico i Barca isto

Malo potom stigla je i vijest da se Manchester City povlači iz Superlige.

Niti dva dana nakon što je osnovana, Superliga bi se mogla raspasti. Novinar Timesa Matt Lawton objavio je kako će se povući i Atletico te Barcelona.

Being told majority of clubs now pulling out. Atlético and Barca also backing out. City, as reported. Americans clinging on according to one source but for how long? — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) April 20, 2021

Dvanaest bogatih europskih klubova postiglo je, inače, u nedjelju dogovor o osnivanju novog nogometnog natjecanja Superlige u kojoj bi sudjelovalo 20 klubova.

U tom novom natjecanju, najavljeno je, sudjelovali bi Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City i Manchester United, Juventus, Milan i Inter. Oni su pozvali još tri neimenovana kluba da im se priključe u projektu kojim bi zatim upravljalo tih 15 osnivača. Još pet klubova bi se kvalificiralo za tu ligu temeljem rezultata u nacionalnim prvenstvima uoči premijerne sezone, premda nije navedeno iz kojih bi država bili.

Ovaj potez bogatih klubova izazvao je brojne negativne reakcije, prije svega FIFA-e i UEFA-e, nacionalnih saveza, državnika, kao i brojnih nogometaša.

BREAKING: Man City have withdrawn from ESL too — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

Roman Abramovich decided Chelsea could not go ahead with joining the ESL and, together with the board, he gave the green light for the club to start preparing documentation to pull out [@Matt_Law_DT] — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) April 20, 2021

Chelsea and Man City quit European Super League | @MartinLipton https://t.co/NAs1aeVcSt pic.twitter.com/6uz1rEkxzb — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 20, 2021

Reports coming out that Manchester City will do the same… pic.twitter.com/su5QBIEndv — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 20, 2021

The moment Chelsea fans heard the alleged reports that the club is preparing to withdraw from the European Super League … (via @oliver_todd)pic.twitter.com/pDemLspHCi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 20, 2021

Chelsea fans react to their club u-turn on Super League. pic.twitter.com/r8bPNNgcqB — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 20, 2021

The first crack before it crumbles. https://t.co/Nu3DltfkX3 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2021

This #SuperLeague is now finished, as I said last night once one goes they are done. The rest of you scavengers just hurry up & do the inevitable. #powertothepeople https://t.co/8Ws7AoY3SM — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 20, 2021

Chelsea’s withdrawal from ESL being celebrated like a CL-winning goal – chants of “Fuck Perez” become “Chelsea! Chelsea!” and “Fuck Super League” pic.twitter.com/18wrZV5DHH — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 20, 2021

Here they go pic.twitter.com/hzpkwrfPLO — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

BREAKING

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021