PERIŠIĆ SANJA O TAKVOM SCENARIJU: ‘On bi htio doći u Bayern, mogu ga tamo zamisliti, uvijek se raspitivao o klubu’

🗣 "I can imagine Mourinho in Germany. I remember he always asked me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV. He really knew every single player, even from the smaller teams and he was learning German."

