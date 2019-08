PAO VIŠE OD POLA STOLJEĆA STAR REKORD: Klinac kojeg lovi pola Europe upisao se u povijest Bundeslige

19y 151d – @Sanchooo10 (19y 151d) is the youngest player in #Bundesliga history to score 15 Bundesliga goals, beating the record of Horst Köppel from 1967 by 34 days. Wunderkind. #KOEBVB @BlackYellow pic.twitter.com/TY1f3pJSsi

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 23, 2019