‘PAMTITE ME PO STRASTI I LJUBAVI’: Američki košarkaš emotivnom se porukom oprostio od Zadra uoči utakmice sezone

Remember me for my passion, my love, my dedication! Never gaved up never played for points only played to win! Thank you to #KKZadar basketball club for the opportunity to display my talents on the European market! Thank you to the Fans thank you for your unmatched support! Much success to my teammates! I am Truly grateful. #ABAliga #Tornado KKzadar #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🔵🏁#FOE