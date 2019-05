PA IMA LI MU KRAJA? Zločesti dečko svjetskog tenisa opet zgrozio vulgarnim rječnikom; sad traže zabranu nastupa na Roland Garrosu!

@rolandgarros @FFTennis @ITF_Tennis @TennisAustralia WHY ARE YOU ALLOWING NICK KYRGIOS TO PLAY ROLAND GARROS? HE OBVIOUSLY DOESN'T WANT TO BE THERE.

HE SAYS IT "SUCKS", SO RELIEVE HIM OF THE BURDEN OF PLAYING.

— Bibi Milewski (@bibi_milewski) May 20, 2019