OVO SE LIVERPOOLU NIKADA DO SADA NIJE DOGODILO: Englezima upitan drugi krug, za prolazak im igra nekoliko kombinacija

Liverpool have lost all three away games of a Champions League group stage for the first time ever.

1-0 vs. Napoli

2-0 vs. FK Crvena Zvezda

2-1 vs. PSG

Rough on the road for the Reds. 😳 pic.twitter.com/7IEQOjf5Rq

