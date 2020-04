OVO ĆE ODUŠEVITI NAVIJAČE ŠPANJOLSKOG GIGANTA: Legendarni Iker Casillias progovorio o svojoj budućnosti

IKER CASILLAS : "I was in the class with my classmates when my mom told me I had to fly with Real Madrid to Norway for a Champions League match. I went from being in the classroom with my friend Julio to sitting at the same table as Morientes, Seedorf & Raul" pic.twitter.com/pvcdPcOdPR

— Pivotsports (@Pivotsports3) April 7, 2020