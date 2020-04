OVE RIJEČI LEGENDARNOG ARGENTINCA GLASNO SU ODJEKNULE: Tevez pozvao na solidanost; ‘Nogometaši bi mogli živjeti pola godine bez plaće’

🇦🇷 Carlos Tevez: "This virus is a disaster. Footballers can live without receiving a single paycheck for a few years, but I feel sorry for the person who wakes up at 6 in the morning and comes back at 9 at night just to feed his family. Us footballers can make a difference." pic.twitter.com/68KhSoltfU

