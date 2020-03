View this post on Instagram

One of the wildest season I’ve ever had and I’m super happy with a 3rd place in the overall GS standings. Unfortunately the season came to an end a little short due to the obvious health risks but i’ts for the betterment of everyone. I’m blessed to be surrounded by such a amazing team (Šumi,Robi,Tata,Pršo) that works incredibly hard and sacrifices a lot which only gives me motivation to work harder. I also wanna thank @atomicski and @cro_ski for the support throughout out my whole career and most importantly my teammate @istok_rodes who unfortunately didn’t perform at the level of skiing that he’s capable of. He’s very important part of this team as we push each other in training every day, on the mountain and the gym. @ivicakostelic fala ti na svim mudrim savijnetima i cakama.. 💪💪😁