OTKRIVENA TAJNA NOKAUTA GODINE: ‘Pogledao sam video na YouTubeu i pokušao taj potez jednom, dvaput na treningu…’

As a fan of Ross Pearson from the TUF days, that KO was hard to watch.

But take a bow Davy Gallon. That’s the KO of the year for sure.

Don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone pull off a rolling thunder kick before and KO someone with it.

— Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 16, 2019