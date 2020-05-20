OSTAVILA SE BICIKLIZMA I POSVETILA ŽIVOTU MODELA: Pogledajte zašto ima preko milijun pratitelja na Instagramu

Lijepa Lucia shvatila je da mnogo više može zaraditi na svom izgledu
Lucia Javorčekova Slovakinja je koja se do prije dvije godine aktivno bavila biciklizmom. Ali odlučila je napustiti sport te se posvetiti životu modela, a u tome je i više nego uspješna.
Ova 28-godišnjakinja odlučila je zaraditi na svom izgledu, a na Instagramu ima preko milijun i pol pratitelja. U Slovačkoj je postala vrlo utjecajna u modnom svijetu, a dijeli i savjete za održavanje forme.
The one think you should definitely learn in lockdown is self reflection. Learning how to just be, without trying to conquer any goals and always looking forward to something in the future is a skill we all need to master. This is the best time for the journey within. Don't make goals out of the spiritual path. A goal implies time, working toward something in the future. But the spiritual path is about discovering what you already are. You are the goal. Now come to understand what that means and live it. ♾
Don’t entertain negative energy. Some situations will test your patience and try to make you overreact, overthink, and respond to things that don’t deserve your life force. Your attention is your power. Don’t feed what doesn’t add value to your life. Protect your energy and spread it to the world ♥️
