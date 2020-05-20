Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Na rubu sporta

PRELIJEPA SLOVAKINJA

OSTAVILA SE BICIKLIZMA I POSVETILA ŽIVOTU MODELA: Pogledajte zašto ima preko milijun pratitelja na Instagramu

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 20:32 20.05.2020

Lijepa Lucia shvatila je da mnogo više može zaraditi na svom izgledu

Lucia Javorčekova Slovakinja je koja se do prije dvije godine aktivno bavila biciklizmom. Ali odlučila je napustiti sport te se posvetiti životu modela, a u tome je i više nego uspješna.

Ova 28-godišnjakinja odlučila je zaraditi na svom izgledu, a na Instagramu ima preko milijun i pol pratitelja. U Slovačkoj je postala vrlo utjecajna u modnom svijetu, a dijeli i savjete za održavanje forme.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter guys 🐣🐰🐏

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

@bodyengineers is back 🖤 online 🖤

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

Easy like a Sunday morning 🌸

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

Want to join?

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday 🌸

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

🃏

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday 💋

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

🏔🏔

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

🔮

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

🌊🌞

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

Back to nature ☀️🌾🌊

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

View this post on Instagram

#morning 🥛

A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on

 

