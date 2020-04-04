TRAGIČNO PREMINULA POZNATA ŠAHISTICA I BIVŠI MODEL: Nakon dva tjedna borbe izgubila bitku za život

Vijest o smrti na Twitteru je objavio njezin suprug
Šahovska velemajstorica Arianne Caoili, preminula je u 33. godini nakon što se dva tjedna borila s posljedicama teške prometne nesreće. Šahistica s armenskom adresom, inače filipinskih korijena, bila je silno talentirana šahistica, a još je k tome unijela i dozu atraktivnosti u ponekad monoton svijet šaha.
Vijest o smrti na Twitteru je objavio njezin suprug, trenutno sedmi šahist svijeta, Levon Aronian, a od nje se putem društvenih mreža opraštaju velikani poput Garija Kasparova i Magnusa Carlsena.
“Sjećanje na nju ostat će među ljudima armenskog naroda”, napisao je na Twitteru armenijski premijer Nikol Pašinjan.
Caoili je slavu stekla vrlo rano, još 2000. godine kada je osvojila U-16 međunarodni turnir sa tek 14 godina. Nastupila je sedam puta na šahovskoj olimpijadi, a ranije u mladosti bavila se modelingom te je svojevremeno sudjelovala u australskoj verziji “Plesa sa zvijezdama”. Bila je i velika humanitarka te je govorila više svjetskih jezika.
Happy International Chess Day. I cannot imagine my life without chess. But my take is probably more on the dark side. I think that most of all, chess players automatically expect the worst: that’s why we try to calculate and evaluate alternative variations, because we don’t expect our opponents to just play into our hands. It’s actually never about prediction, which #nassimtaleb would rightly call intellectual arrogance or Platonic thinking. Chess is actually about anticipation of a range of futures and putting an emphasis on what you DON’T know, rather than what you do know. And it doesn’t matter how much you prepare, the only thing you can be certain of is that the position you get today never happened before, and not under these circumstances. The constant feedback loops after mistakes train your brain that it’s not about losing, but learning. And if you’ve achieved anything at all, you know that getting beaten up over and over trains your mental toughness and you expect difficulty. All things end and you have to move on. That’s hard to deal with but also realistic. And unfortunately, no matter what your emotions are, “facts don’t care about your feelings”. That’s all very sober but good training for real life. #InternationalChessDay #foresight #skininthegame #fide
