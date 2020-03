SVJETSKI PRVAK ŠALJE DRAMATIČNU PORUKU HRVATIMA: ‘Gledam i ne vjerujem, totalna je katastrofa. Želite da se to dogodi i vama’?

View this post on Instagram

What a week behind us here in New Caledonia at last PWA stop of the year! To sail on high level all week wasn’t easy and I am super happy that I managed to do it! After 11 eliminations I managed to finish 4th which is by far my best result ever on world tour! 🤙😀🌊🏄 Thanks to all my sponsors, friends and family on great support! Thanks to everybody who belived in me and who was next to me in hard times! ❤️ Just amazing, this is how I feel right now!! 😊 #huawei #watchgt2 #huaweihrvatska #croatiafulloflife #neilpryde #jpaustralia #croatia #pwaworldtour #windsurf #windsurfing #wind #windsurfer #windsurfers #windy #slalom #newcaledonia #bvdcnoumea #newcalstyle @pwaworldtour Photo: @windsurfingtv