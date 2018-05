SRPSKE VLASTI RADIKALNO PREMA KOSOVSKIM SPORTAŠIMA: ‘Neprihvatljiva, užasna odluka koja je bez presedana u 21. stoljeću’

BREAKING: #Kosovo Karate Team are not allowed to entry in Serbian territory. Serbian police turned back our karate delegation in the border of Merdare. Our National Team were going to participate in #European #Karate Championship Novi Sad 2018. @worldkarate_wkf @insidethegames pic.twitter.com/94qeWeRuiq

— NOC KOSOVO (@NOCKOSOVO) May 9, 2018