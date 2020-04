PRIJEDLOG ODJEKNUO BICIKLISTIČKIM SVIJETOM: Tri najveće utrke trebale bi se skratiti na dva tjedna; ‘Tako bi opstale’

40-year-old Spanish #cycling star Alejandro Valverde is planning on racing the Tour, world championships, and Vuelta in re-shaped season. Read the full article at Valverde questions three-week grand tours in condensed 202… https://t.co/zVqZM3EJM2 via @cyclingboomer #velo #bike pic.twitter.com/MCK0270Jgd

— Boomer Cycling (@CyclingBoomer) April 27, 2020