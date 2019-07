PRIČA KOJA JE OBIŠLA SVIJET: Skoro je umro kad je bio dijete, prošao je pravi pakao u životu, a sad je kreirao čudo

With his maiden European Tour victory, Christiaan Bezuidenhout punched his ticket to The Open at Royal Portrush next month.

It will also mark his return to the site where he received a questionable drug ban as an amateur five years ago: https://t.co/J4bY3DXUns pic.twitter.com/0CfjF1x4oT

