Saddened by the news of Niki Lauda. Not only a huge inspiration with the biggest comeback in sport so far, but a unique personality as well. Personally I’ll never forget him sticking up for me in Melbourne after my F1 career ended. Rest In Peace, Niki. pic.twitter.com/Hz0t3xSR36

— Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) May 21, 2019