Target – Having currently led a career total 3,341 laps across 99 @F1 races, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is just one race away from joining Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher as only the third driver in #Formula1 history to lead laps in 100 or more Grands Prix. #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/o7NCzkaAHP

