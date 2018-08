SENZACIONALNI ŽUNIĆ SEDMI U NAJKVALITETNIJEM FINALU IKAD: S ovim rezultatom bi na 3 od zadnja 4 EP imao medalju

Our second Polish 1-2 of the night!

Michal Haratyk wins the European shot put title with 21.72m ahead of Konrad Bukowiecki with 21.66m.

A very good night for the Poles!

