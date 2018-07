SANDRA PERKOVIĆ JEDNIM HICEM POKORILA LONDON: Potvrdila da je spremna za još jedno europsko zlato

Sandra Perkovic only had one legal throw in the discus – and that's all she needed to stay unbeaten in the #DiamondLeague this season.

67.24m was enough to beat Cubans Yaimé Pérez & Denia Caballero in second and third.#LondonDL #RoadToTheFinal pic.twitter.com/aQgkTvJaVM

— IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 22, 2018