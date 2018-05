PERKOVIĆ POBIJEDILA S REKORDNIM HICEM: Sandra otvorila Dijamantnu ligu na najbolji mogući način

The women's discus is over, and @PerkovicSandra has truly thrown down the gauntlet with an astonishing #DiamondLeague record and a big opening victory on the #RoadToTheFinal!#DohaDLhttps://t.co/b0DLpy9kcX pic.twitter.com/XyIUQu81x8

— IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 4, 2018