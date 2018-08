NA HANŽEKOVIĆ MEMORIJAL DOLAZI NAJBRŽI TRKAČ NA SVIJETU: Nedodirljiv je u svojoj disciplini

RT to vote for Sergey Shubenkov as your Athlete of the Month for July!

Shubenkov came within 0.01 of the European 110m hurdles record with 12.92 in Szekesfehervar and also won in Lausanne and Monaco.

Voting closes at 12:00 CET on Sunday 5 August.

