DRAKONSKA KAZNA ZA DOPINGIRANE RUSE: ‘Pao’ i olimpijski pobjednik, atletika ovako nešto ne pamti

https://t.co/ZRruBuLtt2 London 2012 high jump champion among 12 Russian athletes banned for doping – London 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov is among 12 Russian track and field athletes banned for doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. pic.twitter.com/IqM3JdAwZO

— Kemx_idn (@kemz_yt) February 1, 2019