ON BI MOGAO BITI SLJEDEĆI PROTIVNIK ZASTRAŠUJUĆEG HRVATA: Predstavljamo posve neobičnog sportaša i slikara koji je već pobijedio Hrgovića

🇭🇷 Eddie Hearn has publicly put Filip Hrgovic forward as a potential opponent for Joe Joyce on July 13th. It appears Joyce will face Bryant Jennings, but Hearn said he’d be willing to discuss subsidising part of Hrgovic’s purse in order to make that fight happen on BT. [@IFLTV]

— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 25, 2019