OD FANGIJA, PREKO SENNE, DO HAMILTONA: Formula 1 u nedjelju u Šangaju slavi veliki jubilej!

A very special moment as we celebrate the #Race1000 weekend…@HillF1 driving the Lotus 49B that powered his father to his second world championship in 1968! 🏆

This was the very first #F1 car to feature aerodynamic wings 😯 pic.twitter.com/3Vv1A0cwtQ

— Formula 1 (@F1) April 12, 2019