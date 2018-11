OBJAVLJENI BOLESNI DETALJI IZ NEYMAROVOG UGOVORA: PSG mu plaća bogatstvo samo za lijepo ponašanje

Some fascinating bonus clauses in #PSG player contracts.

Because of a lack of a fines system in Ligue 1, they pay players to behave:

E.g: Neymar,

*€2.5m/yr for not criticising manager's choices

*€375k/yr for greeting fans before/after games

*€2m for Balon D'Or top 3 finish pic.twitter.com/7KIbK4ysSX

