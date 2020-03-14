Obratio se fanovima putem Instagrama
Irski MMA borac Conor McGregor objavio je poduži post povodom pandemije koronavirusa. Tom prilikom otkrio je je imao smrtni slučaj u obitelji. On je prošlog tjedna trebao sudjelovati jednom američkom talk-showu, ali onda je primio tužnu vijest.
“Sjedio sam i čekao prijenos američkih talk-showova kada sam dobio poziv, javili su mi da je moja divna teta Anne preminula. Nisam mogao odraditi javljanje. Moja predivna draga teta. Sestra moje majke. Taj glupi je***ni virus! Što se događa? Odveo sam obitelj na otok, pogledao more, duboko udahnuo. Hvala Bogu! Držite se, ljudi! Mi smo sve što imamo. Počivaj u miru, Anne Moore”, napisao je među ostalim McGregor.
Osim toga dao je i upute fanovima.
“Irska, ti nevjerojatna zemljo. Vjerujem da smo uspjeli savladati ovaj virus. A time smo ih možda savladali sve. Dobre navike koje smo dobili nakon ovog napada učinit će nas jačima u budućnosti. Higijena ruku, diranje lica, održavanje higijene površina, sve što bismo ionako trebali raditi. Uvijek sam pazio na higijenu ruku, ali ne dovoljno, kada pomislim na sve one koji mi dolaze stisnuti ruku. Kažu mi da se ne žele fotografirati, samo rukovati, a ja prihvatim jer je efikasnije. Ali, nisam neoprezan…”, piše u njegovom podužem postu.
Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. … These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you 🙏 Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you
