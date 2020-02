O NJEMU ĆE SE JOŠ PUNO PRIČATI, NAVIJAČI SU U EUFORIJI: Za Milan je ponovno zaigrao Maldini, evo zašto se od njega očekuje puno toga

Today, Paolo Maldini's son Daniel made his Serie A debut for AC Milan

That now makes it THREE generations of Maldini at ONE club 🔴⚫

1️⃣9️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ – Cesare Maldini (his grandfather)

1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣4️⃣ – Paolo Maldini (his father)

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ – Daniel Maldini (the son)

Incredible. 👨‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/wMQjgix6YG

