NOVI TRENER RIJEKE SE PREDSTAVIO JAVNOSTI: ‘Bila je teška odluka doći jer je Bišćan bio odličan’

SIMON ROZMAN IS THE NEW MANAGER OF RIJEKA!

First of all. Welcome @simon_rozman to Rijeka! He is a 36 year-old Slovenian. He has managed Celje and Domzale. His term at Domzale lasted 3 years and 1 day exactly, he managed 134 games. He looks like a good manager for Rijeka. pic.twitter.com/NU4DAqGdbu

— Croatian Football (@CroatiaFooty) September 23, 2019