NOVA NOGOMETNA TRAGEDIJA: Mladi nogometaš poginuo u prometnoj nesreći

A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba's passing. Last week we were celebrating with him, today we mourn him. Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult period. Sleep well young Rocket. pic.twitter.com/pCKyxH0orv

— TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 25, 2019