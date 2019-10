UŽIVO, NOVA HRVATSKA ISTRČAT ĆE U CARDIFFU: Daliću se ne smije dogoditi Azerbajdžan, evo kakve je izbornik promjene pripremio

💯➕💯➕💯

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇭🇷 Tonight's visit to @Cymru is 300th appearance of the #Croatia national team since independence!

1⃣🆚🇺🇸 (17 October 1990)

⬇️

2⃣9⃣9⃣🆚🇭🇺 (10 October 2019)#BeProud #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/E2qYMYgOXY

— HNS (@HNS_CFF) October 13, 2019