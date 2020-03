NOGOMETAŠ AJAXA PROBUDIO SE IZ KOME NAKON SKORO TRI GODINE: ‘Zna gdje je, ali ne izlazi iz kreveta. Jako ovisi o obitelji’

Alhamdulillah after 2 years and 8 months, former Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri has waken up from a coma.

His brother Abderrahim described his condition, "Appie is doing well. He is no longer in a coma. He's awake. He sneezes, eats and burps. But he doesn't get out of bed." pic.twitter.com/cSEATglUig

