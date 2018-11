ZVIJEZDA CHELSEAJA ODUŠEVILA REAKCIJOM NA MUTNE POSLOVE KLUBA: ‘On je po tom pitanju beskompromisan!’

It's not all bad what we find in #FootballLeaks. Here we have N'Golo #Kanté refusing a tax evasion scheme and asking @ChelseaFC for just a normal salary. It's kind of sad that we have to celebrate that. But still: kudos to @nglkante. https://t.co/JlALcMKtP4

— Christoph Winterbach (@derWinterbach) November 14, 2018