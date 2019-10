ZVIJEZDA BARCELONE IZNENADILA IZJAVOM I ZABRINULA KATALONIJU: ‘Došlo je vrijeme da progovorimo, riječ je o problemu u svlačionici’

🗣️ Marc-André ter Stegen: "We have not shown the level of where we want to be. We need to talk about some things. We have to talk to each other, not in public. There are things to improve."#Slaviabarca #SlaviaBarça #Barca #UCL pic.twitter.com/yxkMZL6JDW

— Barcelona Podcast 🎙️ (@theculetalk) October 23, 2019