DALIĆ U MÜNCHENU POPRIČAO S TRAGIČAROM VIDOM: Treba li izbornik biti zabrinut zbog ovakvih optužbi? ‘Uništio je Bešiktaš’

Disaster for #Beşiktaş at the Allianz Arena! Domagoj Vida gets sent off in the 16th minute for a last man tackle on Lewandowski, after Atiba Hutchinson put him in a tough spot with a bad pass. That's a long time to play against #FCBayern with 10 men. #FCBBJK #UCL pic.twitter.com/2O0VYPD6rj

— Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) February 20, 2018