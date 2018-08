ZLATKO DALIĆ O HRVATSKOM ČAROBNJAKU I ZLATNOJ LOPTI: ‘A što je to mogao Modrić više napraviti?’

"Being named #TheBest would be something to appreciate & cherish but winning it or not will not change the fact that this summer was the best sporting period of my life"@DalicZlatko talks #WorldCup, 🇭🇷@HNS_CFF & being up for #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach

👉https://t.co/Z1cYY4szMD pic.twitter.com/SphpiJaIZc

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 23, 2018