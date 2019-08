ŽDRIJEB PLAYOFFA ZA LIGU PRVAKA U NYONU: Dinamo doznao s kim može igrati, bio bi to spektakl; moraju proći Ferencvaroš

The draw for the play-off round of the UEFA #ChampionsLeague is about to begin in Nyon.

We will find out the opponents for Young Boys as they aim to reach the Group Stage.#BSCYB pic.twitter.com/Bty4ZgQ5D0

— 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀🇨🇭 (@FootballSwissEN) August 5, 2019