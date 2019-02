ZAŠTO REAL NIKAKO NE MOŽE POBIJEDITI BARCELONU? Barca gospodari Clasicom, a razlog nisu ni taktika ni Messi

The 🗞️ frontpages after last night's #CopadelRey #ElClásico… Sport call Barça the "Bosses of the Bernabeu" while AS say "Vinicius plays, Suarez kills".

More in the #tsfp 🇪🇸⚽️🎙️ Morning Paper Review for patrons ➡️ https://t.co/HIS1M18YKc pic.twitter.com/zU7cqD0vFJ

— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) February 28, 2019