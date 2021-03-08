Čekičari do bodova
Londonski West Ham je u ponedjeljak navečer na svom stadionu identičnim rezultatom kao i Chelsea ranije slavio protiv Leeds Uniteda, a golove su zabili Jesse Lingard (21) i Craig Dawson (28).
CHELSEA – EVERTON 2:0: Bluesi nastavili svoj niz, Mateo Kovačić igrao u pobjedi 4. momčadi prvenstva
Na ljestvici vodi Manchester City sa 65 bodova, Manchester United ima 54, Leicester City 53, a Chelsea 50 bodova. West Ham se probio na peto mjesto sa 48 bodova. Everton je šesti sa 46 bodova, a zatim slijede Tottenham (45) i Liverpool (43)…
REZULTATI:
Chelsea – Everton 2-0 (Godfrey 31-ag, Jorginho 65-11m)
West Ham – Leeds United 2-0 (Lingard 21, Dawson 28)
U nedjelju:
WBA – Newcastle United 0-0
Liverpool – Fulham 0-1 (Lemina 45)
Manchester C. – Manchester U. 0-2 (Bruno Fernandes 2-11m, Shaw 50)
Tottenham – Crystal Palace 4-1 (Bale 25, 49, Kane 52, 76 / Benteke 45+1)
U subotu:
Burnley – Arsenal 1-1 (Wood 39 / Aubameyang 6)
Sheffield United – Southampton 0-2 (Ward-Prowse 32-11m, Adams 49)
Aston Villa – Wolverhampton 0-0
Brighton – Leicester City 1-2 (Lallana 10 / Iheanacho 62, Amartey 88)
LJESTVICA:
1. Manchester City 28 20 5 3 56-19 65
2. Manchester United 28 15 9 4 55-32 54
3. Leicester City 28 16 5 7 48-32 53
4. Chelsea 28 14 8 6 44-25 50
5. West Ham 27 14 6 7 42-31 48
6. Everton 27 14 4 9 39-35 46
7. Tottenham 27 13 6 8 46-28 45
8. Liverpool 28 12 7 9 47-36 43
9. Aston Villa 26 12 4 10 38-27 40
10. Arsenal 27 11 5 11 35-28 38
11. Leeds United 27 11 2 14 43-46 35
12. Wolverhampton 28 9 8 11 28-37 35
13. Crystal Palace 28 9 7 12 30-47 34
14. Southampton 27 9 6 12 33-44 33
15. Burnley 28 7 9 12 20-36 30
16. Newcastle United 27 7 6 14 27-44 27
17. Brighton 27 5 11 11 27-35 26
18. Fulham 28 5 11 12 22-33 26
19. West Bromwich 28 3 9 16 20-56 18
20. Sheffield United 28 4 2 22 16-45 14
