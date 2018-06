VRATAR EGIPTA UPISAO SE U NOGOMETNU POVIJEST SP-A: Nakon toga je nevjerojatno obranio penal

INCREDIBLE SAVE! Fahad Al-Muwallad's penalty is brilliantly saved by the oldest player in World Cup history. Essam El-Hadary is 45-years old!#WorldCup⁠ ⁠#KSA⁠ ⁠#EGY⁠ ⁠#KSAEGY pic.twitter.com/vGMZz4IPCq

— FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) June 25, 2018