VOĐA SOCCEROOSA PREDAO TRAKU I OTIŠAO U LEGENDU: Popularna australsko-hrvatska brada više nikad u dresu reprezentacije

Priliku je kroz karijeru potražio i u Varteksu, ali se nije previše naigrao
Australski Hrvat Mile Jedinak (34) oprostio se od australske nogometne reprezentacije u čijem dresu je sakupio 79 nastupa i postigao 20 golova.
Jedinak je u dresu ‘Socceroosa” debitirao 22. ožujka 2008. u prijateljskom susretu protiv Singapura, a posljednji nastup imao je na nedavnom Svjetskom prvenstvu u Rusiji gdje je Australija igrala u skupini s Francuskom, Danskom i Peruom. Posljednje četiri godine bio je i kapetan australske vrste.
Bio u Varteksu
“Mogu potvrditi da sam nakon mnogo razmišljanja donio odluku o oproštaju od reprezentacije. Kao dječaku bio mi je san zaigrati za Australiju. Ne samo da sam ispunio taj san već sam to učinio 79 puta. Činjenica da sam bio i kapetan reprezentacije me čini nevjerojatno ponosnim,” kazao je veznjak Aston Ville.
View this post on Instagram
I can confirm that after much deliberation I have made the decision to retire from playing international football. As a young boy growing up it was my dream to play for Australia and to pull on the famous green and gold shirt to represent my country. To have been given the opportunity to not only fulfil that dream, but to have done it 79 times, and many of which as captain, makes me incredibly proud and thankful. The countless unbelievable moments that I have experienced will stay with me forever, and I can honestly say that looking back I’ve had some of the best times of my life on the pitch playing for the Socceroos. It is an enormous privilege to represent your country and one I did not take lightly. Words will never be able to do justice the feeling of immense pride I felt when representing Australia. I gave everything I had in every single game I played to try and achieve success for our nation. However, after a huge amount of time reflecting and discussing with those closest with me, I feel that it is the right time to move aside in order to focus on my club football and prolonging that journey. Looking back, I feel blessed to be able to leave with memories that will last a lifetime. The feeling of captaining our country to Asian Cup glory in 2015, and to have been able to contribute to achieving success for Australia, will stay with me forever. Additionally being able to captain the team, and score, in two World Cups is something I could only have dreamed about as a boy. There are just too many highlights to mention them all. I would like to thank all of those who helped make it all possible. Thank you to everyone at the FFA, the team management and all of my teammates throughout the years. It’s been an incredible journey alongside you all. Thank you to my family for your unwavering love and support throughout my international career. And finally I have to say a special thank you to the Australian fans for believing in me and supporting me through thick and thin. I’ve tried to do you all proud every time I’ve stepped out on to the pitch. We have an exciting generation of players coming through and I now can’t wait to support the team in the future 🇦🇺
Jedinak je rođen u Camperdownu, četiri kilometara udaljenom od Sydneyja. Karijeru je počeo u Sydney Unitedu, a prije 15 godina je došao u Hrvatsku u kojoj su rođeni njegovi roditelji. Jedinakova majka je Katica iz Požege, otac Ivan iz Osijeka. Priliku je potražio u Varteksu, ali se nije previše naigrao pa se vratio u Australiju gdje je tri godine igrao za Central Coast Mariners.
U siječnju 2009. je preselio u Genclerbirligi, igrao je i za Antalyaspora, a od 2011. je na ‘Otoku’ gdje je pet godina igrao za Crystal Palace, da bi u kolovozu 2016. preselio u Aston Villu.
Došlo je vrijeme
“Dao sam sve od sebe u svakom nastupu, međutim osjećam da je pravo vrijeme za oproštaj,” dodao je Jedinak koji je za australsku vrstu igrao 79 puta.
Jednom je igrao i protiv Hrvatske. Bilo je to u Brazilu, na pripremama za Svjetsko prvenstvo 2014. Australski izbornik Graham Arnold zahvalio mu se na sve godine provedene u reprezentaciji.
“Mile je bio veliki vođa Socceroosa i sjajan nogometaš. Čestitam mu na velikoj karijeri,” poručio je Arnold.
Imaš komentar?