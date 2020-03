[VIDEO] U HRVATSKOJ GA MAHNITO KUPUJU, A NEKI SE NJIME ZABAVLJAJU: Nogometne zvijezde oduševile s toalet-papirom

#StayAtHomeChallenge with my partner in crime 🕵‍♂ Just having fun with whatever is around – it's proof that you don't need to head out to enjoy yourself. Stay at home, guys! ⚽🏡🔝#stayathome #staysafe #justplaying #fun #soccer #dadandson pic.twitter.com/JkeHs9F5lL

— Nani (@luisnani) March 17, 2020