VERBALNI RAT TRENERA TOTTENHAMA I UNITEDA: Solskjaer nikako se ne slaže s Pochettinovim izlikama oko osvajanja trofeja

Pochettino on Sun: “We're going to create a debate that to win a trophy is going to help the club. I don’t agree with that. Most important thing is being consistently in top four."

Solskjaer on Mon: "We've got the CL, FA Cup. We can't just say top four & that's it." #MUFC #Spurs

— Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 28, 2019