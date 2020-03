VATRENI OTVORENO O JOŠ NEVIĐENIM NAPADIMA I SKANDALU U NJEMAČKOJ: ‘Sve ovo je zbog idiota koji ne razumiju neke stvari i liječe komplekse’

Hoffenheim-Bayern stopped for a few minutes with Bayern 6-0 up as fans in the away block unfurl a banner.

“Dietmar Hopp [TSG owner] remains a son of a whore.”

Bayern players run over telling them to stop. So does coach Hansi Flick, shouting at the fans, furiously gesticulating. pic.twitter.com/klFYgzsu4q

— Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 29, 2020